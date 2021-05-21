Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $134,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

