Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBF opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

