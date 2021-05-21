Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 931.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,444 shares of company stock valued at $906,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

