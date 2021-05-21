US Bancorp DE Sells 33,729 Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,729 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWSN stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

