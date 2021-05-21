US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 284.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

NYSE:WMS opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

