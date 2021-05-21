DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.40

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 4286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

