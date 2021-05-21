Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WVE. Truist dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
