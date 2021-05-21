Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WVE. Truist dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

