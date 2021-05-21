Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $105.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.58.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.78, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.93.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,102. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

