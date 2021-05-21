Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.82.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

