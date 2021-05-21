$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. Kadant has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

