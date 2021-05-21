Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after buying an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $84.99 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.