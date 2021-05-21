G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company posted better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from product lines resonating with the consumer demand toward casual, comfortable and functional clothing. In addition, its digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. We note that management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. Management has also completed the restructuring of the retail division and the company’s new retail model has been positioned on a path to profitability. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting an increase of 13.6% year over year.”

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

