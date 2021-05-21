Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Navient worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 36.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Navient by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NAVI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

