$0.98 EPS Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.96. Ameren also posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

