Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of nVent Electric worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $51,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 304,338 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.97 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

