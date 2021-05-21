Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Flex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.