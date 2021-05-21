Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $36,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $349.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $239.68 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.81 and a 200 day moving average of $345.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

