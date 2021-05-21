Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Moelis & Company posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $20,407,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

