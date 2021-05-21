Comerica Bank Has $1.77 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL opened at $104.69 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $1,271,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,894.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,150 shares of company stock worth $22,476,449. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

