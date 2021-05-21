Roth Capital Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $2.10

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $3.60 to $2.10 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. Analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

