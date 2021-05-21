Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, insider John C. Dorrian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $319,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,397. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 81,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.