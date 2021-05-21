XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on XL Fleet from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of XL Fleet stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

