Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,114,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

