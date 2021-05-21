IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 365,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.