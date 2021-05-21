IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $111.05 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

