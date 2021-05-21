Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,131,198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $37,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Truist reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.