Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Sells $745,056.66 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $51.78 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $377.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

