Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Insider Sells $683,157.42 in Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

