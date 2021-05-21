Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 126.96 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 422.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.