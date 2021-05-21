Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) target price (down previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 1,119.04 ($14.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of £922.14 million and a P/E ratio of -144.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,035.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 969.17. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

