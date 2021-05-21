Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $853,200.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

