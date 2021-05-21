Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.40. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.