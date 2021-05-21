Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 100

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LON TPT opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.33 million and a PE ratio of -18.02.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

