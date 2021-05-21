Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

AGR stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $15,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

