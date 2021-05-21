Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,393 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of BlackLine worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,133 shares of company stock worth $16,570,797 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -151.51 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

