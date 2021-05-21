Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.50 ($14.71).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

