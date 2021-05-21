The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 11,092 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

