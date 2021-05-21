The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 67,401 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.67% of HBT Financial worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 279,291 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

