The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,821 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.31% of UniFirst worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF opened at $216.86 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

