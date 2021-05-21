Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of RYB Education stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RYB Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RYB Education by 41.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RYB Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

