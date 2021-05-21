Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $1.53. MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

