JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Redburn Partners cut Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

