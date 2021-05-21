JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Redburn Partners cut Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

