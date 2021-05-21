Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

