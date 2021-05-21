Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

SNR stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $568.30 million, a PE ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

