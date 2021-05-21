Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,845,000 after acquiring an additional 774,860 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

