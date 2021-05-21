Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.10 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $898.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,946,294 shares of company stock worth $22,389,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

