Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

