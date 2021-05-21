Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,554 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $102.54.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.