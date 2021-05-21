Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 274,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

