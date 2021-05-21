Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $153.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average of $199.32. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

